SIXX:A.M. - DJ ASHBA's How To Play Guitar Video, Lesson 1

In the following video, Sixx:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba will teach his wife Naty the very basics of playing guitar. In exchange, Naty will give DJ Spanish lessons.

Sixx:A.M.'s Nikki Sixx, James Michael and DJ Ashba are featured in the clip below speaking with WDHA-FM 105.5 FM's Terrie Carr They discuss their new album, Vol. 2, Prayers For The Blessed, and the band's future plans.

Sixx:A.M. recently released Vol. 2 Prayers For The Blessed, via Eleven Seven Music. Written and recorded at the same time as Vol. 1, Prayers For The Damned, issued earlier this year, the album acts as a companion piece to the first chapter while simultaneously elevating the band's sound in every area.

The band’s latest single “We Will Not Go Quietly” is currently storming the rock charts in the US and Canada, and is featured as the opening theme song for season 2 of A&E’s gritty drama series Gangland Undercover. The official video for “We Will Not Go Quietly” was helmed by iconic director Wayne Isham (Michael Jackson, Muse), and was filmed during their recent Canadian arena tour stop in Edmonton, Alberta, offering viewers a “show-day-in-the-life-of” the band, in addition to their powerful on-stage energy. Watch the video below.