SIXX:A.M. Guitarist DJ ASHBA Reflects On His Time In GUNS N’ ROSES - “You Can't Buy The Experience That I Experienced Playing Stadiums Every Night”; Audio

In a new interview with host Ellen of Australia’s Moshpit Backstage, Sixx:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba reflects on his nearly six-year stint in Guns N’ Roses.

“Well, I learned a lot. I learned a lot onstage and offstage,” he says. “I learned a lot about, you know, the business side of things and just how on a very, very large scale a band operates. And it's much different when you're touring with a band and a machine like Guns N’ Roses than touring in a small, little band like Beautiful Creatures, so you learn a lot, and I'm a sponge. You know, you learn about budgets and all kinds of stuff, and you apply that to your own thing. So you can't buy the experience that I experienced playing stadiums every night, and although it was not my music.. it was somebody else's music.. the experience was just, it's so valuable.”

Listen to the full interview below: