SIXX:A.M. Guitarist DJ ASHBA Selling His Harley Davidson Motorcycle

Sixx:A.M. and former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba is selling his 2006 Harley-Davidson Night Train Softail Motorcycle via eBay. The auction, which ends June 29th, can be viewed at this location. Starting bid is US $20,000.

In other news, DJ Ashba has gone into the water business, launching his own brand dubbed Ashba Water. He recently commented on the venture:

"Everybody keeps asking me, 'Why water?' For many, many years, I've been wanting to do an alcohol - a vodka or a tequila - and I was actually in my clothing store at the Stratosphere designing a vodka bottle, and a kid came in and asked if we had some water. And he left. Probably thirty minutes later, somebody else came in asking if we carried water. And a third person walked in. And I just sat there and I go, 'You know what? Why am I not doing water?' because everybody can buy water. And, to be honest, there's very few really good good-tasting waters out there. So we did an extensive amount of research, found the best bottling company we could possibly find, and that was it. And we went to work. So it is awesome. And it's really fucking killer quality — 21-gram plastic bottles, so it's not the kind where you open it up and shit goes all over the place."

Check out the official Ashba Water Facebook page here.