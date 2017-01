Sixx:A.M guitarist DJ Ashba will be signing at NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) in Anaheim, CA on Friday January 20th at the Morley booth from 2pm to 3:30pm. Swing by and check out his brand new Signature "Skeleton Wah" Pedal. Also, DJ will be signing on Saturday January 21st at the Dean Markley booth at 4pm where he will be revealing his brand new Signature custom set of strings.