SIXX:A.M. Members JAMES MICHAEL And DJ ASHBA Announce New Project PYROMANTIC; Video

February 11, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock pyromantic james michael dj ashba

SIXX:A.M. Members JAMES MICHAEL And DJ ASHBA Announce New Project PYROMANTIC; Video

Pyromantic is the new American songwriting duo comprised of guitar virtuoso DJ Ashba and acclaimed vocalist James Michael, both members of Sixx:A.M. The pair announced their collaboration during a Facebook live chat on Saturday (February 10th).

Pyromantic plan to release their debut album later this year, and will soon be filming a music video for their first single in Las Vegas. Watch the live chat below and stay tuned for updates. Find Pyromantic on Facebook here.(Photo - Michael Pool)

Featured Audio

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

Featured Video

RED CAIN Premieres "Snakebouquet"

RED CAIN Premieres "Snakebouquet"

Latest Reviews