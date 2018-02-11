SIXX:A.M. Members JAMES MICHAEL And DJ ASHBA Announce New Project PYROMANTIC; Video
Pyromantic is the new American songwriting duo comprised of guitar virtuoso DJ Ashba and acclaimed vocalist James Michael, both members of Sixx:A.M. The pair announced their collaboration during a Facebook live chat on Saturday (February 10th).
Pyromantic plan to release their debut album later this year, and will soon be filming a music video for their first single in Las Vegas. Watch the live chat below and stay tuned for updates. Find Pyromantic on Facebook here.(Photo - Michael Pool)