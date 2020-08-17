SIXX:A.M. Tease Maybe It's Time With JOE ELLIOTT, SLASH, COREY TAYLOR And More

Earlier today, Sixx:A,M. - which is comprised of bassist Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), guitarist DJ Ashba (ex-Guns N' Roses) and vocalist James Michael - took to social media with the following image, promoting the August 21 arrival of Maybe It's Time.

Lending their talents to Maybe It's Time are: vocalist Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), singer / songwriter Brantley Gilbert, vocalist Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), guitarist Slash (Guns N' Roses), vocalist Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), rock band Awolnation, and vocalist Tommy Vext (Bad Wolves, Divine Heresy).