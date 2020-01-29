SIXX:AM Support Bell Let's Talk Day With New Video For "Talk To Me"

Sixx:A.M. - Nikki Sixx, DJ Ashba and James Michael - have released a new video for their song, "Talk To Me", in support of Bell Let’s Talk Day, the single largest corporate commitment to mental health in Canada.  

A message states: "Today is #BellLetsTalk⁠ ⁠Day, if you repost with this hashtag, Bell Canada will donate 5-cents to Mental Health charities.
We are proud the present the brand new official video for our song ‘Talk To Me’."

