SIXX:AM Support National Opioid Action Coalition With New Song "Talk To Me"; Audio Streaming

"Talk To Me", the new song from Sixx:A.M., is available for streaming below.

#TalktoMe is a movement by the National Opioid Action Coalition to use the power of conversation to overcome the stigma plaguing opioid use disorder. Join in the conversation at noac.org.

“Talk To Me”, written by Mötley Crüe founding member and Global Recovery Initiative Foundation board member, Nikki Sixx, with his band Sixx:A.M., made it's premier on September 24th at an Advertising Week NY panel on the critical role brands can play to help combat the opioid crisis. Celebrity influencers, government agency and global business leaders armed Advertising Week NY attendees with creative assets and tools to help fight the stigma associated with this epidemic in their communities. The song was created by Sixx:A.M. in support of the #TalkToMe campaign.

"Talk To Me" is available at Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music. Listen below: