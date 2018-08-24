SKÁLMÖLD Premier "Sverðið" Lyric Video

The Icelandic Viking metal heroes Skálmöld present the first video from their upcoming album Sorgir (eng.: sorrow). Skálmöld, known for their unique sound, taking you with “Sverðið” (eng.: sword) right into one of the four stories full of tragedy and death. But beware, there are two sides! As every story is told from two perspectives, first called “Sagnir” (tales) and second “Svipir” (ghosts), the last four songs of Sorgir will give you a different view of the previous experience.

While Skálmöld are currently playing their sold out shows together with the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra (Sinfóníuhljómsveit Íslands) in their hometown Reykjavík in front of fans from 37 different countries, you can be amongst the first to listen to “Sverðið”.

Skálmöld states: “We are happy to share with you the first single from our album “Sorgir” (“sorrow”). This (quite folky) song is an epic tale of a brave viking fighting a battle and winning against the odds, until his sword brakes in half and he is killed.”

Sorgir is a dark, cold and tragic album dealing with Icelandic myths of superstition, shadows, spectre and despair. Look elsewhere for something light, warm and comforting. Soaring melodies, folk elements and harsh outbursts remind of the chilly beauty of Skálmöld's home country - Iceland, the eternal and awe-inspiring source of inspiration for neck breakers such as "Gangari" and the gripping epic "Mara".

Due for release on October 12th via Napalm Records, the album is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak + Bonus Track

- 2 LP Gatefold in different colors

Tracklisting:

"Ljósið"

"Sverðið"

"Brúnin"

"Barnið"

"Skotta"

"Gangári"

"Móri"

"Mara"

Skálmöld are:

Baldur Ragnarsson - Guitar/Vocals

Björgvin Sigurðsson - Vocals/Guitar

Gunnar Ben - Keyboards/Vocals/Oboe

Jón Geir Jóhannsson - Drums/Vocals

Snæbjörn Ragnarsson - Bass/Vocals

Þráinn Árni Baldvinsson - Guitar/Vocal

(Photo - Gupbi Hannesson)