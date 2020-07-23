SKÁLMÖLD To Release New Live Album, 10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavik, In September; "Niðavellir" Video Streaming

Icelandic Viking metal giants, Skálmöld, will release their second live album and the first one as solo band 10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavík, on September 25 via Napalm Records. Three consecutive sold-out shows at the Gamla Bíó in their hometown Reykjavík were the adequate setting to celebrate the 10th anniversary together with their devotees. 10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavík transports the mythical atmosphere directly into their fans' homes.

With propelling drums and heavy rhythms, underlined by Björgvin Sigurðsson’s unique vocals comes "Niðavellir", the first single fresh off the new live opus. Watch the live video below. The single, originally released on their 2016 album Vögguvísur Yggdrasils, leads the listener straight into Myrkheim, the land of the dwarves. "Niðavellir" became one of Skálmöld’s trademark songs since then and in this live version, the energy coming from stage during the performance is palpable in every corner of Reykjavík's legendary Gamla Bíó.

Skálmöld on the CD/DVD/Blu-Ray: "In late 2009 we started Skálmöld. Nothing serious. Was just supposed for the pure fun of meeting up once in a while to play some metal music. Fast forward 10 years and we are celebrating the release of 10 Years Of Skálmöld - Live in Reykjavík. Recorded in the heart of Iceland's capital at one of our 3 amazing sold out shows. Here is Skálmöld in its purest form - on stage, feeding on the energy of our beloved fans. We feel really proud and happy to present this to you. Enjoy!"

Skálmöld on 10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavík: "Growing up and slowly beginning to descend into the world of metal music there was one album that really left its mark on my young self: Iron Maiden - Live After Death. At 10 years old, in awe, dreaming that one day I could play in a band, play shows, record it and release for others to enjoy was just that - a dream. But now all these years later my band celebrated 10 years of existence. 5 albums and countless shows all over Europe. We just had to capture this moment. So here it is. 10 Years Of Skálmöld - Live in Reykjavík. Here we are doing what we enjoy the most, playing a sweaty sold out show in front of our most dedicated fans. Well that was truly a night to remember. Skál!"

Starting off with their chant-worthy song "Heima", Skálmöld had concert-goers screaming along from the first second. Quickly transforming into "Árás", fans almost immediately got to see the wild side of the band which manifests in menacing vocals, fast riffs and protruding drums. Skálmöld classics, like the story of Loki's son, "Narfi", and just how dangerous and manipulative Loki’s children truly are, were essential for the setlist. "Niðavellir", the obscure home of the dwarves, tells the story of tombs and caves, underlined with propelling drums and heavy rhythms. A catchy guitar riff and alternating vocal lines that exude the energy of Skálmöld’s smashing live performances make "Að hausti" an absolute stunner. This is pure Viking Spirit!

10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavík will be available in North America in the following formats:

- 8 Page Digipack with Sleeve: 2 CD & BluRay

- 2LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2LP Gatefold Edition in Black & White Vinyl (strictly limited to 300 copies)

- Digipak +Shirt Bundle

- 2LP Gatefold Black Vinyl +Shirt Bundle

- Digital album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Heima"

"Árás"

"Að hausti"

"Fenrisúlfur"

"Narfi"

"Miðgarðsormur"

"Niflheimur"

"Með fuglum"

"Mara"

"Móri"

"Niðavellir"

"Að vetri"

"Dauði"

"Gleipnir"

"Með jötnum"

"Kvaðning"

Bonus: Band Documentary

"Niðavellir" live video:

Skálmöld is:

Baldur Ragnarsson - Guitar/Vocals

Björgvin Sigurðsson - Vocals/Guitar

Gunnar Ben - Keyboards/Vocals/Oboe

Jón Geir Jóhannsson - Drums/Vocals

Snæbjörn Ragnarsson - Bass/Vocals

Þráinn Árni Baldvinsson – Guitar/Vocals

(Photo - Gupbi Hanneson)