SKÁLMÖLD To Release Sorgir Album In October

The Icelandic Viking metal heroes Skálmöld strike back with their fifth full length album Sorgir. The album title (eng.: sorrows) gives the headline for this concept album that is divided in two parts: The first four songs tell four short stories about tragedies and death. It is called Sagnir (tales). The second chapter called Svipir (ghosts) thickens the plot by telling the same four stories from a different perspective.

Sorgir is a dark, cold and tragic album dealing with Icelandic myths of superstition, shadows, spectre and despair. Look elsewhere for something light, warm and comforting. Soaring melodies, folk elements and harsh outbursts remind of the chilly beauty of Skálmöld's home country - Iceland, the eternal and awe-inspiring source of inspiration for neck breakers such as "Gangari" and the gripping epic "Mara".

Due for release on October 12th via Napalm Records, the album is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak + Bonus Track

- 2 LP Gatefold in different colors

Tracklisting:

"Ljósið"

"Sverðið"

"Brúnin"

"Barnið"

"Skotta"

"Gangári"

"Móri"

"Mara"

From August 22nd til August 25th, Skálmöld will play four special shows together with the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra in their hometown Reykjavik. Three shows are already completely sold out.

Skálmöld are:

Baldur Ragnarsson - Guitar/Vocals

Björgvin Sigurðsson - Vocals/Guitar

Gunnar Ben - Keyboards/Vocals/Oboe

Jón Geir Jóhannsson - Drums/Vocals

Snæbjörn Ragnarsson - Bass/Vocals

Þráinn Árni Baldvinsson - Guitar/Vocal

(Photo - Gupbi Hannesson)