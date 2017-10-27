SKARLETT RIOT Debut “Warrior” Music Video

UK quartet, Skarlett Riot, have released a video for the new song “Warrior”, featured on the band’s Regenerate album, out today via Despotz Records. Watch below.

The band’s new material is harder, heavier, faster but still driven by the anthemic hooks that have kept them at the forefront of the UK modern metal scene. The band have constantly developed and honed their craft; and the band are in comfortable in their darker and heavier guise, with elements of Asking Alexandria, In This Moment and Bullet for My Valentine shining through; opening up all new possibilities for the band.

A press release states: “Whereas their peers are all seemingly heading towards a lighter direction, Skarlett Riot are embracing the anger and aggression of the modern world and challenging it into some of their most challenging material to date. The commanding voice of Skarlett has taken on a bolder and more forceful presence, whilst the guitars of Danny are razor sharp and incisive, giving the rhythm section of Luke and Martin the room to progress and expand into a taut, almost hostile driving force, as the first single ‘Break’ ably demonstrates!”

Tracklisting:

“Break”

“Closer”

“Stand Alone”

“What Lies Beneath”

“Calling”

“Affliction”

“Outcast”

“Paralyzed”

“The Storm”

“Warrior”

“Warrior” video:

“Break” video: