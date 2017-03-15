SKARLETT RIOT Sign With Despotz Records

Britain's Skarlett Riot have taken the music world by the throat with their powerful, riff-led songs blending melody and grit with a muscular backbone. Add to that an ear for infectious hooks, a singer blessed with an enormous set of vocal cords, and you have a band that not only has miles of attitude but the songs to back them up. And now, the rising rockers have signed a worldwide record deal with Sweden's Despotz Records.

The band says, “We're so excited to announce our signing to Despotz Records! We have been and still are working hard behind the scenes so it feels great to be able to share this news with you all! We've got an amazing team of people working with us now and we can't wait to see what the future holds for Skarlett Riot. We'd also like to thank all of our fans for their loyal support and patience. More news coming soon! Here's to us!”

Omer Akay of Despotz says, "After ten years of running Despotz Records, I had given up finding artists in the UK. But by pure luck we discovered Great Britain's best kept secret that will take the world by storm. We are so proud that Skarlett Riot choose us to lead their worldwide musical journey."

Skarlett Riot's debut single for Despotz, "Feel" is slated for release on April 21st with their full length album hitting the streets in the fall.