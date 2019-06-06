SKELETAL REMAINS Announce Devouring Europe 2019 Tour

After releasing their Devouring Mortality album in April 2018, LA death metallers, Skeletal Remains, have been touring constantly and are now confirmed to join Revocation, Voivod and Psycroptic on an extensive US run in September/October. Prior to that, Skeletal Remains will be performing at several European festivals as well as support Hatebreed on selected shows.

The band comments: “After a great run across North America with Hatebreed, Obituary, Agnostic Front, Madball and Prong, we look forward to returning to Europe this summer for a killer festival run! We would also like to announce that we will be returning to tour North America in the fall with Revocation and Voivod! As you can see, this has been one of the busiest years ever for Skeletal Remains, but we are already working on new material for the next album and plan to start recording at the end of the year. More info on that to come soon... stay tuned and see you on the road!“

July

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays Festival

27 - Steenwijk, The Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival

28 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee

31 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

August

3 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Deathfest / Pre-Party

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom Club + Voivod

8 - Jaromer, Czech Replublic - Brutal Assault Festival

10 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

11 - London, UK - The Black Heart

12 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

13 - Paris, France - Le Klub

14 - Montpellier, France - See You In The Pit Festival

17 - Essen, Germany - Turock Open Air

20 - Wien, Austria - Arena + Hatebreed

21 - München, Germany - Backstage + Hatebreed

22 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory + Hatebreed

23 - Andernach, Germany - Death Feast Open Air

September

7 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault

8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel +

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Smiling Moose +

11 - Waterford, NY - Chrome +

+ - with Morta Skuld

September

12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*

13 - Montreal, QC - Corona*

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

16 - Chicago, IL - Metro

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

27 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live **

4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk **

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall **

6 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House Of Blues

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade **

9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival #

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar

* - no Voivod

** - plus Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense

# - with Eluveitie, Ensiferum

Skeletal Remains are:

Chris Monroy - Vocals & Guitars

Adrian Obregon - Guitars

Edward Andrade - Drums

Adrius Marquez - Bass

(Photo - Allen Falcon)