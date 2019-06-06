SKELETAL REMAINS Announce Devouring Europe 2019 Tour
June 6, 2019, an hour ago
After releasing their Devouring Mortality album in April 2018, LA death metallers, Skeletal Remains, have been touring constantly and are now confirmed to join Revocation, Voivod and Psycroptic on an extensive US run in September/October. Prior to that, Skeletal Remains will be performing at several European festivals as well as support Hatebreed on selected shows.
The band comments: “After a great run across North America with Hatebreed, Obituary, Agnostic Front, Madball and Prong, we look forward to returning to Europe this summer for a killer festival run! We would also like to announce that we will be returning to tour North America in the fall with Revocation and Voivod! As you can see, this has been one of the busiest years ever for Skeletal Remains, but we are already working on new material for the next album and plan to start recording at the end of the year. More info on that to come soon... stay tuned and see you on the road!“
July
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays Festival
27 - Steenwijk, The Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival
28 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee
31 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
August
3 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Deathfest / Pre-Party
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom Club + Voivod
8 - Jaromer, Czech Replublic - Brutal Assault Festival
10 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
11 - London, UK - The Black Heart
12 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
13 - Paris, France - Le Klub
14 - Montpellier, France - See You In The Pit Festival
17 - Essen, Germany - Turock Open Air
20 - Wien, Austria - Arena + Hatebreed
21 - München, Germany - Backstage + Hatebreed
22 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory + Hatebreed
23 - Andernach, Germany - Death Feast Open Air
September
7 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault
8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel +
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Smiling Moose +
11 - Waterford, NY - Chrome +
+ - with Morta Skuld
September
12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*
13 - Montreal, QC - Corona*
14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
15 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
16 - Chicago, IL - Metro
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
27 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater
28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live **
4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk **
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall **
6 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House Of Blues
7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade **
9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
10 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival #
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar
* - no Voivod
** - plus Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense
# - with Eluveitie, Ensiferum
Skeletal Remains are:
Chris Monroy - Vocals & Guitars
Adrian Obregon - Guitars
Edward Andrade - Drums
Adrius Marquez - Bass
(Photo - Allen Falcon)