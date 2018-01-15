SKELETAL REMAINS - Devouring Mortality Album Details Revealed

Californian death metal act Skeletal Remains will release their third studio album, Devouring Mortality, on April 13th via Dark Descent Records in North America and Century Media Records for the rest of the world.

Tracked at Trench Studios (Abysmal Dawn, Exhumed, Hirax, etc.) in California and mixed by Dan Swanö at Unisound Studio (Asphyx, Dissection, Bloodbath, etc.), Devouring Mortality will feature cover artwork by Dan Seagrave (Entombed, Morbid Angel, Pestilence etc.).

Vocalist & guitarist Chris Monroy states: “We are extremely excited and eager for the release of Devouring Mortality. Having the opportunity to work with Dan Seagrave on the artwork was a dream come true for us. And Dan Swanö, man he really made our album sound huge and heavy as fuck! It is a true honor to be able to work with these two legends. We can't wait to share it with all the fans of death metal!”

Inspired by 90’s legends from Asphyx over Pestilence to Gorguts, Morbid Angel, and Demolition Hammer, Devouring Mortality proves to be the band’s most diverse and crushing opus to date.

Devouring Mortality tracklisting:

"Ripperology"

"Seismic Abyss"

"Catastrophic Retribution"

"Devouring Mortality"

"Torture Labyrinth"

"Grotesque Creation"

"Parasitic Horrors"

"Mortal Decimation"

"Lifeless Manifestation"

"Reanimating Pathogen"

"Internal Detestation"

Skeletal Remains formed as Anthropophagy back in 2011, released the two much lauded studio albums Beyond The Flesh (2012) and Condemned To Misery (2015) via German label FDA Rekotz, constantly toured Europe, the US and Japan, performing at such renowned festivals as Maryland Death Fest, Party.San, Brutal Assault, Obscene Extreme and Hellfest.

Devouring Mortality will be released in various vinyl editions, on CD, tape, and all digital platforms. More details to be announced soon.

(Photo - Paul McGuire / Obscenery Films)