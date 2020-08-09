SKELETAL REMAINS Drop Video For "Congregation Of Flesh"

California death metal force Skeletal Remains have unveiled the video for their new song "Congregation Of Flesh". The song appears on the band's fourth studio album The Entombment Of Chaos, out September 11 via Century Media.

"We gave this song to our director, Dillon Vaughn, and let him have a little fun with the narrative of the video, putting his own twist on the lyrical theme," says singer / guitarist Chris Monroy. "It depicts a small cult giving a sacrificial offering to their verminous god in hopes of bringing forth the physical form of whom they praise. Big thanks to Anthony Vasquez, Max Ouweelen, and Harley Barden, who offered their time to help out, and a special thanks to the legend Dylan Carlson of Earth for lending his hand to play our Cultist Leader."

The Entombment Of Chaos will be released in the following formats: Gatefold LP plus CD, Limited Edition Digipak CD with patch, jewelcase CD and digital album. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Cosmic Chasm "(Intro)

"Illusive Divinity"

"Congregation Of Flesh"

"Synthetic Impulse"

"Tombs Of Chaos"

"Enshrined In Agony" (Instrumental)

"Dissectasy"

"Torturous Ways To Obliteration"

"Eternal Hatred"

"Unfurling The Casket"

"Stench Of Paradise Burning" (Bonus Track - Disincarnate cover)

"Illusive Divinity" lyric video:

