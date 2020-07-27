SKELETAL REMAINS Frontman CHRIS MONROY Talks Forthcoming Album And New Single - "'Illusive Divinity' Gives You An Idea Of What The Rest Of The Record Will Be Like"

Chris Monroy, frontman for Californian death metal act Skeletal Remains, spoke with Metal Express Radio about the band's new album, The Entombment Of Chaos, how the band is recruiting fans for the filming of their upcoming video, who he would put in his own Big Four of death metal, and more.

Skeletal Remains have released “Illusive Divinity”, the first single from The Entombment Of Chaos, out September 11. Watch a lyric video below.

The band comments: “We are very excited to share with you the first single and opening track off of our new album The Entombment Of Chaos. We feel this is a good introductory to the album that gives you the vibe for what the rest of the record has to offer. 'Illusive Divinity' tells a story about the arrival of higher beings with hidden intentions fooling all into believing they are divine entities here to bring salvation to humanity. Hope you all enjoy!”

The album will be released as Gatefold LP plus CD, Limited Edition Digipak CD with patch, jewelcase CD and digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cosmic Chasm "(Intro)

"Illusive Divinity"

"Congregation Of Flesh"

"Synthetic Impulse"

"Tombs Of Chaos"

"Enshrined In Agony" (Instrumental)

"Dissectasy"

"Torturous Ways To Obliteration"

"Eternal Hatred"

"Unfurling The Casket"

Bonus track:

"Stench Of Paradise Burning" (Disincarnate cover)

Skeletal Remains formed as Anthropophagy back in 2011, released two acclaimed albums through German label FDA Rekotz and honed their skills on the road, playing an impressive amount of gigs and tours early on in the band’s career. In 2018, the band took the proverbial next step, releasing their third record, Devouring Mortality, on Dark Descent in North America and Century Media internationally. Having toured with the likes of Obituary, Hatebreed, Municipal Waste, Power Trip, The Black Dahlia Murder, and many more, Skeletal Remains have succeeded in building up a loyal following worldwide and will now excite their supporters once again with a strong sonic statement.

Skeletal Remains are:

Chris Monroy - vocals/guitars

Mike De La O - guitars

Noah Young - bass

Charlie Koryn - drums