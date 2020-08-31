SKELETAL REMAINS Release “Dissectesy” Single / Video

Californian death metal force Skeletal Remains have released a new single and video, “Dissectesy”. The band comments: "We are extremely happy to unveil the final single and new video from our upcoming album. 'Dissectasy' is the gruesome tale of a crazed man, driven by his morbid desires to the point of self-dissection."

“Dissectasy” appears on Skeletal Remains’ fourth studio album, The Entombment Of Chaos, which will be out September 11th. Order your copy here. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

"Cosmic Chasm "(Intro)

"Illusive Divinity"

"Congregation Of Flesh"

"Synthetic Impulse"

"Tombs Of Chaos"

"Enshrined In Agony" (Instrumental)

"Dissectasy"

"Torturous Ways To Obliteration"

"Eternal Hatred"

"Unfurling The Casket"

"Stench Of Paradise Burning" (Bonus Track - Disincarnate cover)

"Congregation Of Flesh" video:

"Illusive Divinity" lyric video:

For further details, visit Skeletal Remains on Facebook.