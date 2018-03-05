SKELETAL REMAINS Stream "Seismic Abyss" Video

Californian death metal act Skeletal Remains have launched the official music video for "Seismic Abyss", the first single off the band's forthcoming new album Devouring Mortality.



Guitarist / vocalist Chris Monroy comments on the video: "The song is simply based on devastation of earthquakes and how unpredictable they can be with SR's own touch on the topic. The footage from the video was filmed here in Los Angeles. It was our first time doing something like this and we had a lot of fun doing it. I hope you all enjoy it as much as we did!"

Skeletal Remains will release Devouring Mortality, on April 13th via Dark Descent Records in North America and Century Media Records for the rest of the world.

Tracked at Trench Studios (Abysmal Dawn, Exhumed, Hirax) in California and mixed by Dan Swanö at Unisound Studio (Asphyx, Dissection, Bloodbath), Devouring Mortality features cover artwork by Dan Seagrave (Entombed, Morbid Angel, Pestilence).

Devouring Mortality tracklisting:

"Ripperology"

"Seismic Abyss"

"Catastrophic Retribution"

"Devouring Mortality"

"Torture Labyrinth"

"Grotesque Creation"

"Parasitic Horrors"

"Mortal Decimation"

"Lifeless Manifestation"

"Reanimating Pathogen"

"Internal Detestation"

Skeletal Remains formed as Anthropophagy back in 2011, released the two much lauded studio albums Beyond The Flesh (2012) and Condemned To Misery (2015) via German label FDA Rekotz, constantly toured Europe, the US and Japan, performing at such renowned festivals as Maryland Death Fest, Party.San, Brutal Assault, Obscene Extreme and Hellfest.