SKELETAL REMAINS Streaming New Track "Parasitic Horrors"

California-based death metal act Skeletal Remains are streaming the new track "Parasitic Horrors", featured on their upcoming Devouring Mortality album, out on April 13th via Dark Descent Records in North America and Century Media Records for the rest of the world. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the track below.

Bassist Adrian Marquez comments: “The idea for ‘Parasitic Horrors’ came from HP Lovecraft's Cthulhu Mythos. It is about these monstrous alien type entities who are the definition of insanity and reside outside the cycle of reality. Their sole purpose is to corrupt and destroy all life in the known universe from the inside out ..and there's no escaping them, not in this life or the next.. Enjoy!”

Tracked at Trench Studios (Abysmal Dawn, Exhumed, Hirax) in California and mixed by Dan Swanö at Unisound Studio (Asphyx, Dissection, Bloodbath), Devouring Mortality features cover artwork by Dan Seagrave (Entombed, Morbid Angel, Pestilence).

Devouring Mortality tracklisting:

"Ripperology"

"Seismic Abyss"

"Catastrophic Retribution"

"Devouring Mortality"

"Torture Labyrinth"

"Grotesque Creation"

"Parasitic Horrors"

"Mortal Decimation"

"Lifeless Manifestation"

"Reanimating Pathogen"

"Internal Detestation"

"Devouring Mortality":

"Seismic Abyss" video:

Skeletal Remains will join Angelus Apatrida on their European tour in May. Dates are listed below.

May

4 - Essen, Germany - Turock

5 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

6 - Drachten, The Netherlands - Iduna

7 - Köln, Germany - Jungle

9 - Rostock, Germany - Peter-Weiss-Haus

10 - Sebnitz, Germany - Wonnemond Festival

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modrá Vopice

12 - Wroclaw, Poland - D.K. Luksus

14 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrák

16 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

17 - Bratislava, Slovakia - British Rock Star

18 - Brno, Czech Republic - ElevenClub

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

20 - Milano, Italy - Blue Rose Saloon

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

22 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City

Skeletal Remains formed as Anthropophagy back in 2011, released the two much lauded studio albums Beyond The Flesh (2012) and Condemned To Misery (2015) via German label FDA Rekotz, constantly toured Europe, the US and Japan, performing at such renowned festivals as Maryland Death Fest, Party.San, Brutal Assault, Obscene Extreme and Hellfest.

(Photo - Paul McGuire / Obscenery Films)