SKELETHAL Reveal Cover Art, Tracklisting For Hells Headbangers Debut

Hells Headbangers has revealed the cover art and tracklisting for Skelethal's debut album, Of The Depths... Hailing from the now-fertile French death metal scene, Skelethal comprise two diehard death metal addicts, Gui Haunting and Jon Whiplash, who decided in early 2012 to form a band mainly influenced by the genre's classics: Entombed, Carnage, Morbid Angel, Pestilence, Autopsy, and Death among others. With that foundation firmly in place, Skelethal unleashed the Morbid Ovation demo in 2012 and then two critically acclaimed EPs in 2014, Deathmanicvs Revelation and Interstellar Knowledge Of The Purple Entity, which were later compiled onto CD in 2015 as Morbid Revelations.



Having played many gigs and spread their name in several countries, Skelethal are now about to reveal their first full-length, Of The Depths..., for new label home Hells Headbangers. The duo's aim is plainly stated - absolute death worship - and once again, they will wield the metal of death like a scythe, an axe, and blunt hammer simultaneously, all in obeisance to occult forces beyond the mien of man. Being diehard death metal addicts themselves, Hells Headbangers couldn't be more pleased to have Skelethal among its roster, and are anxiously anticipating unleashing the band's rumbling, roiling tank-tread of a sound.

Release date, first song, and pre-order info to be revealed shortly. Cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Sons Of Zann"

"Spectral Cemetery"

"Chaotic Deviance"

"Glimpse Of The Great Purpose"

"Catharsis"

"Pantheon Of The Abyss"

"Scaly Smelly Flesh"

"Outer Conviction"

"Morbid Ovation"

"Soon To Be Dead" (CD bonus)

"Macabre Oblivion" (CD bonus)

