SKELETHAL Set Release Date For Of The Depths... Reveal Teaser Video

Hells Headbangers has set June 23rd as the international release date for Skelethal's debut album, Of The Depths.... Take the plunge with a teaser video for the new track "Chaotic Deviance".

Hailing from the now-fertile French death metal scene, Skelethal comprise two diehard death metal addicts, Gui Haunting and Jon Whiplash, who decided in early 2012 to form a band mainly influenced by the genre's classics: Entombed, Carnage, Morbid Angel, Pestilence, Autopsy, and Death among others. With that foundation firmly in place, Skelethal unleashed the Morbid Ovation demo in 2012 and then two EPs in 2014, Deathmanicvs Revelation and Interstellar Knowledge Of The Purple Entity, which were later compiled onto CD in 2015 as Morbid Revelations.

Indeed, the immediately tangible heft and utterly crushing weight of Skelethal is felt upon the first few seconds into Of The Depths.... It is familiar, for sure, for the duo proudly wear the aforementioned influences, but just like their opening clutch of EPs, Skelethal manage to authentically extract the essence of said influences rather than ripping them off wholesale (or worse). In that sense, Of The Depths... verily becomes a proud 'n' potent entry into the classic death metal canon, being no more but certainly no less than actual death fucking metal done by two diehards who live (and die) for this form of filth. And yet, with nine tracks spanning a total of 40 minutes, Skelethal here display some subtle twists to their timeless sound, branching out but barely, never betraying themselves or their chosen metal; it simply becomes a longer, stronger display of all that made the band tick and kick before, a deeper and darker plunge into cosmic horrors and boundless morbidity.

"Sons Of Zann"

"Spectral Cemetery"

"Chaotic Deviance"

"Glimpse Of The Great Purpose"

"Catharsis"

"Pantheon Of The Abyss"

"Scaly Smelly Flesh"

"Outer Conviction"

"Morbid Ovation"

"Soon To Be Dead" (CD bonus)

"Macabre Oblivion" (CD bonus)

Pre-order your copy of For The Depths... now at this location. Visit Skelethal on Facebook for further details, including live dates.