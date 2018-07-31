SKELETONWITCH Hit The Charts With Devouring Radiant Light

Skeletonwitch have soared up the Billboard charts with the release of their scorching new album Devouring Radiant Light, making their first week entrance at the following positions:

#3 Current Hard Music Albums

#6 Record Label Independent Current Albums

#11 Current Rock Albums

#34 Current Digital Albums

#37 Top Current Albums

#39 Digital Albums

#46 Billboard Top Albums

#33 UK Official Charts Rock and Metal

Their impressive positions on the Top 200, Hard Rock Albums, and Independent Albums charts were all the highest debuts of the band’s career. While simultaneously scaling up the charts; the blackened metal powerhouse continue heating up in the press as praise and accolades pour in nonstop from media worldwide.

Draped with and adorned in the musical lexicon of black metal, on Devouring Radiant Light, Skeletonwitch incorporate Bergtatt-era Ulver, tremolo sky-ride leads and a strong atmospheric influence into their ever evolving blackened thrash attack. Devouring Radiant Light was produced by Kurt Ballou, mixed by Fredrik Nordström, and mastered by Brad Boatright.

Devouring Radiant Light tracklisting:

"Fen Of Shadows"

"Where Paradise Fades"

"Temple Of The Sun"

"Devouring Radiant Light"

"The Luminous Sky"

"The Vault"

"Carnarium Eternal"

"Sacred Soil"

"Fen Of Shadows" / "Where Paradise Fades" / "Temple Of The Sun":

Devouring Radiant Light by Skeletonwitch

Skeletonwitch and German black/doom/punk chimera Mantar are stoked to announce that they will be hitting the UK and Europe this winter for a co-headline run. Support will come from Belgium thrash outfit Evil Invaders and German deathers Deathrite. Tickets will go on sale Friday July 6th at 10 AM, BST.

Dates:

November

14 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

15 - Krosset - Oslo, Norway

16 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden

17 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Musikzentrum - Hannover, Germany

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Turock - Essen, Germany

22 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

23 - KJH Hallschlag - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

26 - Backstage - München, Germany

27 - Arena - Wien, Austria

28 - Explosiv - Graz, Austria

29 - Nova Chmelnice - Prague, Czech Republic

30 - UT Connewitz - Leipzig, Germany

December

1 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany

2 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

4 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

5 - Mama Roux´s - Birmingham, UK

6 - Underworld - London, UK

7 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

8 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

9 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

(Photo - Nico Poalillo)