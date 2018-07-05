SKELETONWITCH Streaming New Track "Temple Of The Sun"

US blackened thrash metallers are streaming the new track "Temple Of The Sun", featured on the upcoming Devouring Radiant Light album, set for release on July 20th via Prosthetic Records. The track, along with the album tracks "Fen Of Shadows" and "Where Paradise Fades", can be heard via the audio player below. Pre-order the album here.

Draped with and adorned in the musical lexicon of black metal, on Devouring Radiant Light, Skeletonwitch incorporate Bergtatt-era Ulver, tremolo sky-ride leads and a strong atmospheric influence into their ever evolving blackened thrash attack. Devouring Radiant Light was produced by Kurt Ballou, mixed by Fredrik Nordström, and mastered by Brad Boatright.

Vinyl pressings of Devouring Radiant Light will be limited to 3K copies with the following variants/numbers:

Blue Sparkle: 1000 Worldwide

Stone Effect: 200 Band Exclusive

Translucent Orange w/ Edge Glow - 650 Mail Order Exclusive

Clear w/ Red Splatter: 650 Mail Order Exclusive

Black w/ Silver Sparkle - 200 European Retail

Diamond White: 200 Germany Only Via Cargo Distribution

Royal Blue/White Swirl Split: 100, TBA

Devouring Radiant Light tracklisting:

"Fen Of Shadows"

"Where Paradise Fades"

"Temple Of The Sun"

"Devouring Radiant Light"

"The Luminous Sky"

"The Vault"

"Carnarium Eternal"

"Sacred Soil"

"Fen Of Shadows" / "Where Paradise Fades" / "Temple Of The Sun":

Devouring Radiant Light by Skeletonwitch

Skeletonwitch and German black/doom/punk chimera Mantar are stoked to announce that they will be hitting the UK and Europe this winter for a co-headline run. Support will come from Belgium thrash outfit Evil Invaders and German deathers Deathrite. Tickets will go on sale Friday July 6th at 10 AM, BST.

Dates:

November

14 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

15 - Krosset - Oslo, Norway

16 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden

17 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Musikzentrum - Hannover, Germany

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Turock - Essen, Germany

22 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

23 - KJH Hallschlag - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

26 - Backstage - München, Germany

27 - Arena - Wien, Austria

28 - Explosiv - Graz, Austria

29 - Nova Chmelnice - Prague, Czech Republic

30 - UT Connewitz - Leipzig, Germany

December

1 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany

2 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

4 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

5 - Mama Roux´s - Birmingham, UK

6 - Underworld - London, UK

7 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

8 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

9 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

(Photo - Nico Poalillo)