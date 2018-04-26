SKELETONWITCH To Release Devouring Radiant Light Album In July; First Single "Fen Of Shadows" Streaming

Devouring Radiant Light is the forthcoming new album from Skeletonwitch, set for release on July 20th via Prosthetic Records. The lead single, "Fen Of Shadows", is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.

Draped with and adorned in the musical lexicon of black metal, on Devouring Radiant Light, Skeletonwitch incorporate Bergtatt-era Ulver, tremolo sky-ride leads and a strong atmospheric influence into their ever evolving blackened thrash attack. Devouring Radiant Light was produced by Kurt Ballou, mixed by Fredrik Nordström, and mastered by Brad Boatright.

Vinyl pressings of Devouring Radiant Light will be limited to 3K copies with the following variants/numbers:

Blue Sparkle: 1000 Worldwide

Stone Effect: 200 Band Exclusive

Translucent Orange w/ Edge Glow - 650 Mail Order Exclusive

Clear w/ Red Splatter: 650 Mail Order Exclusive

Black w/ Silver Sparkle - 200 European Retail

Diamond White: 200 Germany Only Via Cargo Distribution

Royal Blue/White Swirl Split: 100, TBA

Devouring Radiant Light tracklisting:

"Fen Of Shadows"

"Where Paradise Fades"

"Temple Of The Sun"

"Devouring Radiant Light"

"The Luminous Sky"

"The Vault"

"Carnarium Eternal"

"Sacred Soil"

"Fen Of Shadows":

(Photo - Nico Poalillo)