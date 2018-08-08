SKI - Ex-DEADLY BLESSING Singer Rises Again!

Ski, better known to his family as Norman Kiersznowski, is renown for fronting New Jersey 80s metallers Deadly Blessing, circa their Ascend From The Cauldron debut (a lineup that featured a young Nick Douglas on bass, who would go on to hold the four string slot with Doro Pesch for more than two decades).

"I thought when I played Keep It True, in 2016, with Ski band, doing the music of Deadly Blessing, that was my final metal performance," says the singer. "When I got home I started talking to a fan from Ohio named Stevie George. He's a drummer for the band Rightful Heir. He and his guitarist Chris Allen write together. One thing leads to another and I said, 'Let me hear your stuff.' He sent me to the YouTube page. I liked the music but not the vocals. All I said was I could take this to the next level, if you want. He said, 'Really? You wanna sing on our stuff?' I told him I'd give it a shot. So here’s our first single ("Surrender Of His Mercy") from the debut CD, In The Name Of The Blood, which will be coming out in 2019. It's one of 16 songs on the CD."

The leather lunged Ski adds, "In the meantime, I’m still fronting my Judas Priest tribute band called Metal Godz to keep up my metal chops."

For more on Rightful Heir, head to the band's Facebook page.