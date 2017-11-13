SKID ROW Announce Tour Dates For Germany; DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Confirmed As Support

Skid Row - now fronted by former DragonForce vocalist ZP Theart - have announced a string of live dates for Germany in the spring of 2018. German rock trio Double Crush Syndrome have been confirmed as support for the tour.

Dates are as follows:

April

29 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

30 - Freiburg, Germany - Crash

May

1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

4 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake " Sabo guested on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation and spoke with host Eddie Trunk about growing up in New Jersey with Bon Jovi, helping Metallica set up their gear in 1983, early days of Skid Row and original singer Matt Fallon, reunion talks with Sebastian Bach failing, and their new singer ZP Theart. An excerpt is available below along with the full audio interview.

On the aborted reunion with Sebastian Bach:

"It had nothing to do with money. I'll tell you straight up... no one was making was more than anybody else. That was one of the things that we said… Rachel (Bolan) and Scotti (Hill) and I, we were like 'This is easy from that perspective.' I'm not going to sit there and do it any other way. It was more about control, I think. Other people having a desire to have more control over this thing than we were willing to give, and it was not about anything other than this is our band. This is not ego-driven, I promise you. It wasn't about me making more money than you, or you making more… it wasn't about that at all. I guess it was the personality conflicts that existed before, 20 years ago that are still there."