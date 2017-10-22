SKID ROW - B-Side Ourselves EP Re-Issued On Grey Vinyl

On October 17th, Rhino Records re-issued Skid Row's 5-track B-Side Ourselves EP, which pays tribute to the band's influences. It includes covers of songs by Ramones, Judas Priest, KISS, Rush and Jimi Hendrix available on grey vinyl.

Original Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach comments:

"Atlantic / Rhino Records have released the 1992 EP B-Side Ourselves on grey vinyl . I found out about this release on social media, so I don’t know if this is sourced from the original analog tapes or made from digital files, or anything else about this release. I hope it sounds good on your turntable."

Tracklist:

"Psycho Therapy" (Ramones)

"C'mon And Love Me" (KISS)

"Deliverin’ The Goods" (Judas Priest with special guest Rob Halford)

"What You’re Doin’" (Rush)

"Little Wing" (Jimi Hendrix)

They say a picture's worth a thousand words. Original Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach put that old adage to good use recently via Twitter and the following image showing Bach, and Skid Row guitarist Scotti Hill, both clearly in good spirits. It's accompanied by two words, "Volatile Situation".

By utilizing the phrase "Volatile Situation," Sebastian is directly quoting Scotti Hill from an interview he did recently with Another FN Podcast, recalling the split with Bach. During the appearance, Hill admits that a reunion was being considered at one point, and reveals that Skid Row and Bach will never work together again, stating "People are, like, 'Hey, man, do it for the fans.' Not at the expense of my happiness, no. Sorry. It ain't fucking happening. We appreciate fans, we do. We're probably the most fan-friendly band you'll ever meet. We'll go out in the cold, we'll hang out with them, but what we won't do is put ourselves in a volatile situation and be unhappy and destroy what we have now." Hear for yourself via the audio player below.

Listen to "Scotti Hill - Skid Row" on Spreaker.