SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN - "Bands Like Us Were Essentially Put Out Of Business By Grunge"

Skid Row's Rachel Bolan has spoken to eonmusic about the ownership of the Skid Row name, and why 1995's Subhuman Race was a record that was born out of compromise. The bassist was speaking ahead of the band's concert in Dublin.

Speaking about issues over the band's name, due to the existence of late sixties Irish outfit Skid Row which featured Gary Moore and Brendan 'Brush' Sheils, Bolan said that rumours of a payoff to use the name were unsubstantiated.

"To be honest, and no disrespect to him, but I didn’t know who Brush Shiels was until about almost Slave To The Grind time [1991]. We had heard once we put the record out that there was a band around in the late sixties called ‘Skid Row’, and we were like; “What? Do we have to change our name?”, and we were told; “No, you don’t”. There were a couple of bands that came out after us called ‘Skid Row’, but we were using the name longer in the States, so we had it copyrighted. And then there was always this story that you just said; that the record company bought out Brush Shiels, and that we bought out Gary Moore and all this stuff, and none of it is true. There was no money ever exchanged. We just owned the copyright. It’s funny, during the MySpace days, I got not the nicest email from him on the inbox; I was just like; “There wasn’t internet back then - we’d never heard.” That name just never got to the States."

Going on to discuss the disjointed effort Subhuman Race, which was the final release to feature vocalist Sebastian Bach, Bolan admitted that the band was far from harmonious at the time.

"Well, everything was internally horrible with the band. We were putting songs together just to put songs together, just to meet obligations. Bands like us were essentially put out of business by grunge. Is it one of my favourite records? No. I don’t like the way it came out. The songs were changed so much that for me, it kind of lost the essence. It wasn’t the best recording experience that I’ve had, just from a producer standpoint, and just internal shit with the band standpoint. It’s not a great memory."

Speaking about the album's cover, Rachel said, "That’s what you call a compromise, that album cover. There was a lot of different viewpoints on what we wanted so, yeah, that was a big, gigantic compromise! [*Laughing*] You know, we’re not a band known for our great album covers, that’s for sure, but yeah, that was looking in five different directions for sure."

Finally, the bassist admitted that Pantera were reluctant to go out on tour with Skid Row in 1991, citing singer Phil Anselmo as the source of the hesitance: "I know Philip was apprehensive about going out with Skid Row because we were considered a hair band to some."

