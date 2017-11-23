SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN - "I Don't Really Practice, But I Give Myself Homework Assignments Like "I Want You Back" By THE JACKSON 5"

Skid Row bassist / co-founder Rachel Bolan recently attended Spooky Empire's Ultimate Halloween Weekend, where he spoke with Steven Lebowitz at AXS about the success of the band, producing other bands, and he takes on a Bach question he's never gotten before.

Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake " Sabo recently guested on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation and spoke with host Eddie Trunk about growing up in New Jersey with Bon Jovi, helping Metallica set up their gear in 1983, early days of Skid Row and original singer Matt Fallon, reunion talks with Sebastian Bach failing, and their new singer ZP Theart. An excerpt is available below along with the full audio interview.

On the aborted reunion with Sebastian Bach:

"It had nothing to do with money. I'll tell you straight up... no one was making was more than anybody else. That was one of the things that we said… Rachel (Bolan) and Scotti (Hill) and I, we were like 'This is easy from that perspective.' I'm not going to sit there and do it any other way. It was more about control, I think. Other people having a desire to have more control over this thing than we were willing to give, and it was not about anything other than this is our band. This is not ego-driven, I promise you. It wasn't about me making more money than you, or you making more… it wasn't about that at all. I guess it was the personality conflicts that existed before, 20 years ago that are still there."

During his appearance on PYX 106's Quinn & Cantara Morning Show (found here) Bach addressed the situation stating "it has nothing to do with Snake or me. It has to do with two guys. One of them's named Doc McGhee and the other is named Rick Sales. Doc is trying to put together the reunion of Skid Row and Rick has managed me for over 10 years now, and they're the two guys who can make it happen. All we did - the members of Skid Row - was have a group text. I should upload the thread. It was a couple of texts: 'Hey, you wanna do this?' 'Hey, what's going on?' 'Hey, okay, you wanna do this?' 'I don't know.' 'Well, fuck you then....' (laughs).