SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN Launches Dirty Rocker Soap Company

Skid Row bassist, Rachel Bolan, has launched Dirty Rocker Soap Company, which specializes in all natural artisan soap made in small batches, created & formulated by Bolan.

Says Rachel: "Staying in hotels as much as I do tends to put me at the mercy of hotel room soap. Harsh perfumes and dry skin became the norm. So I decided to create soaps of my own to take with me when I travel. I hope you enjoy them."

For more information, visit dirtyrockersoapco.com/.