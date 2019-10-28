SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN - "People Think We're Broke"

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan was recently interviewed for the Cobras & Fire Podcast, and he had a lot of interesting things to say about their upcoming album, people wanting a Sebastian Bach reunion and more.

He had this to say when asked if there was one big moment that lead to the band firing Sebastian Bach:

"Another misconception is people think we're all broke. You don't sell 20 million records worldwide [and have nothing to show for it] - unless you blew it all. But they have a conception that we're broke and that we should get together [with Sebastian] and do one show. It's, like, okay, where you would like that show? Would you like it in your backyard? We'll make it easy for you. People just say stuff. They don't know the ins and outs of everything. We're having a blast - we are absolutely having a blast. We've got two guys in the band that we couldn't get along with better. Three of us are in our 50s. And it is what it is, man. But there was no one event. Some people get along; some people don't get along."

Listen to the complete interview here.

Skid Row perform next on November 8, at Wolfs Den in Uncasville, CT. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Chuckie Ärlund)