SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN Talks United World Rebellion: Chapter 3 - "When We Play It For People They're Like 'This Could Be The Second Half Of Slave To The Grind'"

In a new interview with Metal Wani, Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan discusses Chapter 3 of their United World Rebellion, working with new vocalist ZP Theart, and the endless call for a reunion with vocalist Sebastian Bach.

Metal Wani: Since ZP Theart took over vocal duties for the band three years, there has been a fresh excitement around Skid Row both internally and externally, and Rachel agrees.

Rachel: "Oh yeah, that's completely true. He joined the band about three years ago, and it's like we've just been on a rocket, you know what I mean? He brought an energy to the band that we've been missing for a while. Other than being a talented singer and a great frontman, he's a team player. It's really cool to have that fifth element that thinks alike to what we think and it's all about the band all the time. Things have just been going really, really good and we've been playing so much that, it's like the old days. It's like when do we get rest? We don't need any rest! We'll sleep when we're dead! (laughs)."

On what can be expected from the final instalment of United World Rebellion:

Rachel: "When we play it for people they're like oh my god, this could be the second half of Slave To The Grind. This could have been in between or right before 'Youth Gone Wild' on the first record we we're like okay, cool! We know where we're going now. It's a really good feeling, and Michael Wagner he pulls no punches when it comes to telling his opinions on what he thinks of the songs which is great. that's what you need a producer to do. And he's just like man, he looked at us and was like this is some of the best shit you guys have written, for real. So that makes me feel really good because I really respect his opinion."

On why he thinks bands like Skid Row suffer after lineup changes:

Rachel: "There's a couple of angles to look at. Like promoters for instance, they love reunions, you know what I mean? Because that means dollars, and they think on the big scale. I get it, I don't agree with it, but I get it. Some fans just don't like change, and that's a shame. If I were like that then I wouldn't have liked most of the lineups of Rainbow or Sabbath or AC/DC or Deep Purple, you know what I mean? It's like things change, man. That's nothing at all spacey or hippie, maybe that's the Aquarius in me that just likes change man. I'm not afraid of change. Some people are, and whatever, that's their thing. We're gonna keep doing this as long as we can keep doing it. It took us a long time to find the absolute, perfect guy for the band but it's all full steam ahead right now."

