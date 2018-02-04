SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN - "We've Been Writing And Writing And Writing"; Video Interview

In the video below, Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan and vocalist ZP Theart (ex-Dragonforce) are interviewed by Terrie Carr from New Jersey radio station WDHA-FM 105.5 FM. The guys talk about songs that changed their lives, and working on the next Skid Row release.

Skid Row's next studio effort will be the first to showcase ZP Theart, who joined the band last year. Their most recent recorded output, 2014's Rise Of The Damnation Army – United World Rebellion: Chapter Two​, featured former singer Johnny Solinger.

In live news, Skid Row has "50 shows on the books." Find their complete tour schedule, including shows in The United States, Ireland, Scotland, England, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Italy, and Spain at this location.