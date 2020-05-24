SKID ROW - Fan-Filmed Live Footage Of Entire Düsseldorf 1991 Show Surfaces On YouTube

Check out newly surfaced fan-filmed video footage of the original Skid Row line-up performing at the famous Philipshalle in Düsseldorf, Germany in December 17th, 1991 on the Slave To The Grind tour.

The setlist, which kicked off with "Youth Gone Wild" (!!) on the night, was as follows:

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Riot Act"

"Holidays in the Sun" (Sex Pistols cover)

"The Threat"

"I Remember You"

"Monkey Business"

- Drum Solo -

"Get the Fuck Out"

"Tornado / Mudkicker"

"Quicksand Jesus"

"Psycho Love"

"Psycho Therapy" (Ramones cover - Rachel Bolan on vocals)

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Piece of Me"

"18 and Life"

Encore:

"Slave to the Grind"

"Big Guns"

"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw cover