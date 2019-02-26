SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO - "I Don't Play Music For A Paycheck"

Eddie Trunk recently caught up with Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo and new vocalist ZP Theart for Trunk Nation. As expected, the endless discussion of whether or not the band would ever reunite with singer Skid Row was brought up, with Sabo once again shutting down possibility.

Snake: "Some things just don't work anymore and people go their separate ways and you can't get that back together. And I'm fine with that. I play music to be happy, I don't play music for a paycheck. It's great to get paid to do what you love but I've never done it for the money. It's always been about my love of music, and that's what it still is. A reunion (with Bach) would have been great for a lot of other people who have wanted to see that happen, but for us, it would not have been pleasurable, to be quite honest."

Skid Row’s multi-platinum debut album turns 30 this year. The newly remastered digital deluxe edition is available now, with the bonus track “Forever”, and a previously unreleased live recording of their performance at the Marquee in California on April 28th, 1989.

Tracklisting:

"Big Guns"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Can't Stand The Heartache"

"Piece Of Me"

"18 And Life"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Here I Am"

"Makin' A Mess"

"I Remember You"

"Midnight/Tornado"

"Forever" (bonus track)

Live at The Marquee, Westminster, CA - 4/28/89:

"Makin' A Mess"

"Piece Of Me"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"I Remember You"

"Here I Am"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Cold Gin"