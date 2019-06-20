SKID ROW Guitarist DAVE "SNAKE" SABO - "We're Just About Done With The New Record" (Video)

Speaking with Finland's Kaaos TV, Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo talks about the band's current status, signing with Golden Robot for their next album release, and keeping the fans happy. He also comments on looking to the future rather than in the rearview mirror at the past, shutting down talk about teaming up with former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach.

Skid Row will embark on a full UK tour this year, which will see the New Jersey rockers playing shows across the UK, starting in Winterstorm Fest, Scotland on November 29 and ending at The Mill, Birmingham on December 8. Tickets are on sale June 19 at 9 AM via Eventbrite.co.uk.

Skid Row started in 1986 when a group of New Jersey kids, armed with their punk and metal attitude, and a collection of riff-heavy, high-octane songs, set out to conquer the world, one concert at a time. This determined and focused approach proved to be an unquestionable success, as the group went on to clock up numerous Top Ten singles, Gold and multi-Platinum selling albums and a Number 1 on the Billboard albums chart. In other words, the world was theirs.

They might have conquered the world several times over, but guitarist Snake Sabo admits the success hasn’t changed him or the band, and Skid Row are focused on making more earth shattering music. He says: “I will always be that 16-year-old kid in front of the mirror, pretending to be Ace Frehley or Michael Schenker. It’s still about writing a great song with your friends, praying it connects with someone. That has never left me. That willfulness will always exist, and there’s so much left to say!”

Joining Skid Row for a special co-headline show at Winterstorm Fest, Scotland is Hollowstar, who will also be supporting Skid Row on every date of their UK tour apart from Birmingham, along with quintessential British rock ’n’ roll band, The Quireboys. Ultimate sleaze hard rock band Crashdiet will be joining Skid Row on five out of the eight dates of their UK tour. Matt Mitchell & The Cold Hearts will be joining Skid Row at both Winterstorm Fest, Scotland and The Mill, Birmingham.

Dates:

November

29 - Winterstorm Fest, Scotland (+ Hollowstar)

30 - Warehouse, Wakefield (+ Quireboys, Hollowstar, Matt Mitchell & The Cold Hearts)

December

1 - Rock City, Nottingham (+ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Hollowstar)

3 - Engine Rooms, Southampton (+ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Hollowstar)

4 - Tramshed, Cardiff (+ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Hollowstar)

6 - Planet Rock Stock, Trecco Bay (+ Quireboys, Hollowstar)

7 - Winter Rocks, Sheffield (+ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Hollowstar)

8 - The Mill, Birmingham (+ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Matt Mitchell & The Cold Hearts)

(Photo - Chuckie Ärlund)