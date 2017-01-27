SKID ROW Guitarist Scotti Hill Talks About New Singer ZP Theart – “We’re Getting Ready To Go Back In The Studio… He Sounds Great With Us”

EVH Gear Discussion caught up with Skid Row guitarist Scotti Hill as this past weekend’s NAMM convention.

When asked about what new singer ZP Theart, Hill said, “We're getting ready to go back in the studio with the band. We have a new singer, ZP Theart. People would know him from the band DragonForce. And he is a brother, and he's a great singer; he sounds great with us. And we'll be starting some recording in the end of February."

On January 14th, Skid Row kicked off 2017 with ZP Theart at Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax.



In October Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo spoke with News-Press.com about Tony Harnell's replacement. “He’s come in,” he says, “and he’s a really great source of positive energy. He knew all of our songs coming in, and he knew them well,” Sabo says. “He started singing the crap out of all of them, and we were all very impressed.”

(All live photos by Luc DeLong)