SKID ROW Guitarist SNAKE SABO Unveils The Snake Baretta Signature Kramer; Video

April 15, 2020, 2 hours ago

news hard rock riff notes snake sabo skid row

SKID ROW Guitarist SNAKE SABO Unveils The Snake Baretta Signature Kramer; Video

Skid Row guitarist, Snake Sabo, stopped by the set of Gibson TV to chat with Cesar Gueikian to discuss his upcoming Snake Baretta Signature Kramer guitar.

Of his collaboration on the Snake Baretta model, Snake states: "The attention to detail and adherence to the legacy is profound. I’ve never had a signature guitar, so to say I’m humbled would be an understatement. When I put the Snake guitar away 25 years ago, I never thought it would be resurrected, much less through a Kramer (Gibson) partnership! I’m so proud and grateful to be a part of this and the history this represents."

More info here.



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews