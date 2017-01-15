SKID ROW Kick Off 2017 With Official New Singer ZP Theart; Video, Photos

Last night (January 14th), Skid Row kicked off 2017 with their official new singer, former DragonForce vocalist ZP Theart, at Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax.



In October Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo spoke with News-Press.com about Tony Harnell's replacement. “He’s come in,” he says, “and he’s a really great source of positive energy. He knew all of our songs coming in, and he knew them well,” Sabo says. “He started singing the crap out of all of them, and we were all very impressed.”

(All live photos by Luc DeLong)