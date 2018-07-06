SKID ROW Live In Savigny-Le-Temple, France; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Skid Row played at Empreinte in Savigny-le-Temple, France on May 23rd. Duke TV has uploaded pro-shot footage of the band performing the tracks "Sweet Little Sister" and "Piece Of Me". Watch below:

Skid Row's Rachel Bolan and Dave "The Snake" Sabo spoke with KaaosTV before the band's sold-out show at Virgin Oil in Helsinki, Finland back in May. They discussed the band's longevity, whether they make mistakes on stage, working on new music for the third instalment of the United World Rebellion trilogy, and songwriting with musicians outside of Skid Row. Watch below: