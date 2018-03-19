SKID ROW's Next Album To Feature Collaborations With Members Of STONE SOUR, HALESTORM; Video Interview

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan was recently interviewed by Australia's Heavy Music Magazine. During the Q&A session, which can be seen below, Bolan reveals that the band's next release will be a "full-length record, and it's going to be Chapter Three of the United World Rebellion trilogy."

"We've got a lot of really cool songs, man," continues Rachel. "It's the first time in our career we've written with people that weren't… just outside guys. We worked with friends; we went to friends first. Like Corey Taylor, who's a good friend of ours. We (said), 'Hey, let's get together,' 'All right,' and we wrote a really cool song. And the cool part is he's a Skid Row fan, and we are Stone Sour and Slipknot fans."

"And then Lzzy and Joe from Halestorm, we sat down with them and came up with some cool stuff. After all the laughter was done, because Joe Hottinger is one of the funniest people on the face of the earth, and it's just really hard to concentrate when that guy is making you laugh. They are really fun, and those guys, three out of the four of them live down in Nashville and we're always at each other's houses for holidays and stuff. We've all become very close. So we did that and came up with a few good songs, and it's opened up a lot of doors in our mind, 'cause we always were, like, 'No. We're writing everything. That's it. We're doing it all.' And I'm, like, 'Let's make this super special and just go with people that are friends. We've got a lot of friends that are really good songwriters. Let's do it. Wherever it ends up, let's just do it and see what happens.' So that's what we did."

Although no release date has been set for Chapter Three of the United World Rebellion trilogy, Skid Row has confirmed that they're working with producer Michael Wagener, who worked on the band's first two albums, 1989's Skid Row and 1991's Slave To The Grind.

The forthcoming album will also be the first Skid Row release with ZP Theart (Dragonforce, I Am I) on vocals.