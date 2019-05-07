SKID ROW Sign Worldwide Deal With Golden Robot Records; New Album To Be Released This Year

The world’s fastest growing independent rock label, Golden Robot Records, continues it’s upward trajectory into 2019. Starting the year off with a bang, the label recently welcomed guitar icons John Sykes and Gilby Clarke to the family as well as Alt Rockers, Trope, and is now thrilled to announce their latest signing.

Golden Robot Records is pleased to welcome hard rock legends, Skid Row. The band recently signed a worldwide deal with the label, which will see their long anticipated forthcoming new album and first with new frontman ZP Theart released later this year.

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan: "We are beyond excited to announce that we have signed with Golden Robot Records. The label is the perfect balance between old-school way of thinking with digital age sensibilities. We can think of no better company to release our third chapter of United World Rebellion and our first record with ZP."

Mark Alexander-Erber, Golden Robot Entertainment Group Founder and President: "We are honoured to welcome Skid Row to the GRR family they have always remained true to their fans with authenticity and passion. We are more than excited to be part of their next chapter and journey with a brand new album!"

Skid Row’s multi-platinum debut album turns 30 this year. The newly remastered digital deluxe edition is available now, with the bonus track “Forever”, and a previously unreleased live recording of their performance at the Marquee in California on April 28th, 1989.

Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Guns"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Can't Stand The Heartache"

"Piece Of Me"

"18 And Life"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Here I Am"

"Makin' A Mess"

"I Remember You"

"Midnight/Tornado"

"Forever" (bonus track)

Live at The Marquee, Westminster, CA - 4/28/89:

"Makin' A Mess"

"Piece Of Me"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"I Remember You"

"Here I Am"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Cold Gin"