SKID ROW Talk Working On New Music For Next Album - "This Is The First Time We Ever Really Stepped Out Of Our Comfort Zone"

Skid Row´s Rachel Bolan and Dave "The Snake" Sabo spoke with KaaosTV before the band´s sold-out show at Virgin Oil in Helsinki, Finland on May 16th. They discuss the band's longevity, whether they make mistakes on stage, working on new music for the third installment of the United World Rebellion trilogy, and songwriting with musicians outside of Skid Row.

Fan-filmed video from the Helsinki show can be viewed below.