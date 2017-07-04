SKID ROW To Tour The UK / Ireland In March 2018; Announcement Video Streaming
July 4, 2017, 2 hours ago
Skid Row have announced a tour of the UK and Ireland for March, 2018. The run will include a co-headlining show with Night Ranger on March 11th at London Shepherds Bush Empire.
Dates for the tour, which will include support from Toseland, are listed below. General tickets are on sale Friday, July 7th at 9 AM, GMT (UK time). An advanced pre-sale will be available on Wednesday, July 5th via Planet Rock Radio and their ticket retailers. Check out an announcement video below.
Tour dates:
March
2 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
3 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
5 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 ABC
6 - Inverness, Scotland - Iron Works
7 - Newcastle, England - O2 Academy
9 - Sheffield, England - Corporation
10 - Pwllheli, North Wales - Hard Rock Hell AOR Festival
11 - London, England - O2 Shepards Bush Empire
12 - Hull, England - Welly
14 - Manchester, England - Academy 2
15 - Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff Uni Y Plas
16 - Liverpool, England - Hangar 34
17 - Coventry, England - Casbah
19 - Norwich, England - Waterfront
20 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy
21 - Brighton, England - Concorde 2
22 - Nottingham, England - Rock City