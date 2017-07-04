SKID ROW To Tour The UK / Ireland In March 2018; Announcement Video Streaming

Skid Row have announced a tour of the UK and Ireland for March, 2018. The run will include a co-headlining show with Night Ranger on March 11th at London Shepherds Bush Empire.

Dates for the tour, which will include support from Toseland, are listed below. General tickets are on sale Friday, July 7th at 9 AM, GMT (UK time). An advanced pre-sale will be available on Wednesday, July 5th via Planet Rock Radio and their ticket retailers. Check out an announcement video below.

Tour dates:

March

2 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

3 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

5 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 ABC

6 - Inverness, Scotland - Iron Works

7 - Newcastle, England - O2 Academy

9 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

10 - Pwllheli, North Wales - Hard Rock Hell AOR Festival

11 - London, England - O2 Shepards Bush Empire

12 - Hull, England - Welly

14 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

15 - Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff Uni Y Plas

16 - Liverpool, England - Hangar 34

17 - Coventry, England - Casbah

19 - Norwich, England - Waterfront

20 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

21 - Brighton, England - Concorde 2

22 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

