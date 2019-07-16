SKILLET Premiers "Legendary" Music Video

Multi-platinum selling rockers, Skillet, have released a video for "Legendary", the single from their upcoming tenth full-length album, Victorious, due August 2 (Atlantic). Watch below:

Victorious is available for pre-order now with special merchandise packages.

Victorious tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"You Ain’t Ready"

"Victorious"

"This Is The Kingdom"

"Save Me"

"Rise Up"

"Terrify The Dark"

"Never Going Back"

"Reach"

"Anchor"

"Finish Line"

"Back To Life

"Legendary" lyric video:

Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they will embark on a co-headline tour this fall. The Victorious Sky Tour kicks off on September 22 in Baltimore and runs through October 25 in Orlando. Dirty Honey will also appear. All confirmed dates are below.

Tour dates:

September

22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live* (Featuring special guest BRKN LOVE)

30 - Toronto, ON - REBEL*

October

3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

20 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

* no Dirty Honey

The headlining Skillet: Victorious Tour will travel throughout Europe this November and December.

Tour dates:

November

6 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

12 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2 - Wroclaw

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

16 - Minsk, Belarus - Prime Hall

18 - Kyiv, Ukraine - Stereoplaza

19 - Lviv, Ukraine - Malevich Club

20 - Kraków, Poland - Klub STUDIO

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium Klub

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium Klub

25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery

26 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

27 - Brno-Královo Pole, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova

28 - Praha, Czech Republic - Mala Sportovni Hala

30 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

December

2 - Munchen, Germany - Tonhalle

3 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

4 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

5 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

8 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

10 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

11 - Paris, France - Bataclan

12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

(Photo - Chrissy Nix)