SKILLET Premiers "Legendary" Music Video
July 16, 2019, 33 minutes ago
Multi-platinum selling rockers, Skillet, have released a video for "Legendary", the single from their upcoming tenth full-length album, Victorious, due August 2 (Atlantic). Watch below:
Victorious is available for pre-order now with special merchandise packages.
Victorious tracklisting:
"Legendary"
"You Ain’t Ready"
"Victorious"
"This Is The Kingdom"
"Save Me"
"Rise Up"
"Terrify The Dark"
"Never Going Back"
"Reach"
"Anchor"
"Finish Line"
"Back To Life
"Legendary" lyric video:
Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they will embark on a co-headline tour this fall. The Victorious Sky Tour kicks off on September 22 in Baltimore and runs through October 25 in Orlando. Dirty Honey will also appear. All confirmed dates are below.
Tour dates:
September
22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live* (Featuring special guest BRKN LOVE)
30 - Toronto, ON - REBEL*
October
3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
8 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival
14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
20 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
* no Dirty Honey
The headlining Skillet: Victorious Tour will travel throughout Europe this November and December.
Tour dates:
November
6 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
10 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
12 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2 - Wroclaw
13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
16 - Minsk, Belarus - Prime Hall
18 - Kyiv, Ukraine - Stereoplaza
19 - Lviv, Ukraine - Malevich Club
20 - Kraków, Poland - Klub STUDIO
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium Klub
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium Klub
25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery
26 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
27 - Brno-Královo Pole, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova
28 - Praha, Czech Republic - Mala Sportovni Hala
30 - Linz, Austria - Posthof
December
2 - Munchen, Germany - Tonhalle
3 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali
4 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
5 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
8 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
10 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
11 - Paris, France - Bataclan
12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
(Photo - Chrissy Nix)