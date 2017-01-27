SKILLET Release “Stars” Music Video Featuring Footage From The Shack Movie

Grammy-nominated rockers, Skillet, have released a new video for the song “Stars”. The song is a totally reworked version and features footage from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment motion picture, The Shack.

The soundtrack for the album is being released on February 24th and will feature the new version of the song. The video can be seen below:

Fans that pre-order the soundtrack now will receive an instant download of the new version of the song. The pre-order is live here.

Upcoming Skillet tour dates are listed at this location.