SKILLET Release “Stars” Music Video Featuring Footage From The Shack Movie

January 27, 2017, 2 hours ago

news hard rock skillet

SKILLET Release “Stars” Music Video Featuring Footage From The Shack Movie

Grammy-nominated rockers, Skillet, have released a new video for the song “Stars”. The song is a totally reworked version and features footage from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment motion picture, The Shack.

The soundtrack for the album is being released on February 24th and will feature the new version of the song. The video can be seen below:

Fans that pre-order the soundtrack now will receive an instant download of the new version of the song. The pre-order is live here.

Upcoming Skillet tour dates are listed at this location.

Featured Audio

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews