SKINDRED Announce Start The Machine UK Tour 2018 With Special Guests CKY

Skindred have announced the Start the Machine UK headline tour for April 2018 ahead of their forthcoming seventh album, due out via Napalm Records next April. The Start The Machine tour will feature special guests CKY plus another act to be announced imminently.

Skindred drummer Arya Goggin says: “We could not be more excited about our next UK tour and want it to be our best to date. CKY are an amazing band so we are really happy to be taking them with us on this run. We also cannot wait to play Brixton again every time we play there it just gets better and better."

Skindred plan to release a first single from the album imminently with more details to follow. Tickets for the shows go on sale through livenation.co.uk and skindred.net on Friday, October 27th at 9 AM. UK time.

Tour dates:

April

19 - Norwich, UK - UEA

20 - Southampton, UK - 02 Guildhall

21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

22 - Manchester, UK - Academy

24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC

25 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy

27 - Leeds, UK - 02 Academy

28 - London, UK - 02 Academy, Brixton

29 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute