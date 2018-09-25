SKINDRED Cancels Upcoming Run Of US Tour Dates

Skindred have canceled their upcoming US tour dates. The trek, in support of their new album Big Tings, was scheduled to kick off tomorrow, September 26th, in Jacksonville, FL.

Says the band: Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we have unfortunately had to cancel our run of upcoming US tour dates, which were due to start in Florida later this week.

We sincerely apologize to you, who have bought tickets, for any inconvenience caused and hope to reschedule some of these shows back in for 2019."

Skindred's Big Tings album is out now via Napalm Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Tings"

"That's My Jam"

"Machine" (Ft. Gary Stringer)

"Last Chance"

"Tell Me"

"Loud And Clear"

"Alive"

"All This Time"

"Broken Glass"

"Saying It Now"

"That's My Jam" video:

"Big Tings" lyric video:

"Machine" video: