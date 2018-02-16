SKINDRED Debuts "Machine" Music Video

"Machine" is the first single from Skindred's upcoming album, Big Tings, out on April 27th via Napalm Records.

The band has already released a first album appetizer in the form of a teaser for the track "Machine". Now it's time to unleash the full music video which features actor and stunt man Neil Chapelhow best known for his work in new films Wonder Woman, Fantastic Beasts and where to find them, The Commuter, King Arthur and many more.

The band states: "When we were told we were doing a video with the stunt team thats be behind the marvel films, James Bond and the Bourne films we knew we were in for a good time on the shoot! Throw in Gary from Reef and one of our fav bars in London (Big Red) and you have the ingredients for a really fun video! The idea is don't judge a book by its cover. Skindred is inclusive. Not Exclusive. So when someone in a rock bar is being teased by some "rockers" for not being the same as them, he hits back! In a big way!"

"Machine" has already been used as both the intro and outro theme to AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's TV show, Cars that Rock, and features Reef frontman Gary Stringer lining up alongside the band's own Benji Webbe on co-vocals. And if that is not enough, the single also features Motörhead/Bastard Sons guitarist Phil Campbell taking the honours on the guitar solo.

Skindred shot some exclusive behind the scenes studio footage while recording Big Tings at Peter Gabriel's Real World studio in the village of Box, NR Bath. View the band's brand new album teaser below:

Skindred, along with producer James Loughrey and engineer Lee Slater, are currently putting the finishing touches to what will be the bands seventh studio album and could not be more excited about it.

Says Skindred Guitarist Mikey Demus: "The name hopefully says it all, you can expect some seriously Big Tings from Skindred on our next record. We've thrown away the rulebook and pushed ourselves harder than ever to create the biggest, baddest, and most banging songs we could muster. We can't wait to start unleashing this new stuff on the world, so prepare yourselves for some Big Tings!"

Roaring and pounding, the follow-up to 2015's Volume is a magnificent beast churning out heavy, distortion-laden riff punches melting into vocalist Benji Webbe's frenzied rapping. Explosive metal and punk material rubs shoulders with smooth melodies - and of course Skindred wouldn't leave us on the dancefloor without a hefty helping of their trademark Godzilla-esquely huge choruses. Big songs, big sound, big tings!

Coming April 27th via Napalm Records, Big Tings is now available for pre-order here.

Catch Skindred and their infamous Newport helicopter action live on a full UK tour in April 2018 with special guests CKY.

Tour dates:

April

19 - Norwich, UK - UEA

20 - Southampton, UK - 02 Guildhall

21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

22 - Manchester, UK - Academy

24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC

25 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy

27 - Leeds, UK - 02 Academy

28 - London, UK - 02 Academy, Brixton

29 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)